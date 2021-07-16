Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding voters casting absentee ballots in the Aug. 3 elections to drop off their ballots in person or by dropbox.
Voters can find their local election clerk’s office and area drop boxes, as well as voter information, online at Michigan.gov/Vote.
“Michigan citizens have a number of options to vote,” Benson said. “Whether it’s voting absentee by mail or at their local clerk, dropbox, or in-person on Election Day, voters can be confident no matter how they choose to exercise their rights, the process will be safe and secure and their vote will be counted and their voices heard.”
In about two weeks, elections will be held in 54 Michigan counties. Secretary Benson is encouraging anyone who doesn’t have a ballot to visit their local election clerk’s office to receive one. Voters can return it to the clerk during the same visit.
Voters who already have a ballot should fill it out, sign the back of the envelope and return it in person or by dropbox as soon as possible.
Those who haven’t registered to vote can do so at their local clerk's office or online through Tuesday, July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.