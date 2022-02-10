Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has requested the state police and Attorney General investigate reports that a third party was able to access voting equipment in Richfield Township and Roscommon County.
Benson said Thursday her office received the reports this week.
Unauthorized access could render the machines unusable in future elections and it's also a breach of election security protocols.
“Protecting the integrity and security of our elections, especially from those who use lies and misinformation to deceive Michigan voters, is a critical component of defending democracy in this moment,” Benson said. “Michigan law is clear about the security threats that emerge when anyone gains unauthorized access to our election machines or technology, and I will have no tolerance for those who seek to illegally tamper with our voting equipment.”
At least one unnamed third party reportedly gained unauthorized access to tabulation machines and data drives.. That could mean the equipment has to be replaced at the taxpayers' expense.
Thursday's news release said, "Contracts with voting system vendors and state law restrict access to voting equipment to qualified personnel, including MCL 168.932(b), which states that it is a felony to 'obtain undue possession of [a] . . . voting machine,' and that '[a] person shall not aid or abet in any act prohibited by this subdivision.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.