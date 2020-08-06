Michigan's Secretary of State is touting a safe and successful primary following Tuesday's election.
Michigan saw a record-breaking turnout with more than 2.5 million voters casting ballots in the primary. The previous record for an August primary was set in 2018 with 2.2 million ballots cast.
A majority of the ballots cast on Tuesday - 1.6 million - were absentee.
“The success of the primary proved once again that Michigan can hold safe, accessible, secure and on-schedule elections during the pandemic, and this will serve as our blueprint for the presidential election,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “To ensure similar success and safety in November, when turnout will double if not triple, I am calling on the state legislature to act now and support all clerks, election workers and voters.”
Benson pointed at two state laws that could cause delays in the November election. One prevents the processing of absentee ballots before polls open and the other requires ballots to arrive at clerk offices or drop boxes by 8 p.m. on election day.
Benson has pressed lawmakers to make changes to those laws, but bills supporting those changes have not been voted on.
“I want to thank Secretary Benson and our local clerks for the hard work they did to ensure Michiganders could participate in this election safely,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This record-breaking election proves once again that Michigan and states across the country can ensure voters’ ability to participate in a way that protects themselves, their families, and the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Secretary Benson as we look toward the election in November.”
The state said results were not in from all counties until Wednesday evening and turnout is expected to increase dramatically in November.
The state said unless lawmakers act now, the nation could be waiting days for Michigan's results in the presidential election.
“Democracy is a team sport, and I am hopeful state lawmakers will soon step up and do their part,” Benson said. “In the meanwhile, I congratulate and commend the state and local election officials who worked tirelessly ahead of the primary election, and I know will continue to do so in the months ahead.”
