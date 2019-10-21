A local restaurant is asking for your help to stay up and running.
The Savoy Bar and Grill in downtown Saginaw is known for hosting an annual Thanksgiving dinner and numerous fundraisers.
But the eatery has also been struggling to pay off loans and catch up on sales use and withholding taxes.
In a GoFundMe post, the owners of the restaurant, Steven West and Jim Atwood said, “They have come to cross-roads: Ask for help or close the doors.”
The restaurant says it needs $60,000 to help cover costs, or they’ll have to close their doors.
So, they started an SOS, Save Our Savoy, GoFundMe.
