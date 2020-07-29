Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to assure voters Michigan is ready for the Aug. 4 primary election.
Benson said her office has been working with local clerks for months to give them more resources in anticipation of more mail-in votes.
For added accuracy and efficiency, the state has joined the Election Registration Information Center (ERIC).
For voters heading to the polls, safety guidelines have been issued to precincts. They’ve also been provided with personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and face shields.
Benson said lawmakers are working on legislation to help improve the election process such as allowing clerks to count ballots before Election Day.
This year Benson said results may take more time than in past years and may not be available the night of elections but intends to provide information as it becomes available.
