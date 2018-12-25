One organization is making sure everyone has a merry Christmas.
“I would actually like to thank them from the bottom of my heart because honestly I don’t know what I would do without them and other organizations like them,” said Stephanie Foust, resident.
Foust is thankful for the Catholic Charities organization. Her family is one of more than 300 that received a hot meal at the North End Soup Kitchen in Flint on Christmas.
Organizer John Manse said he knows families are grateful and that warms his heart, especially on Christmas.
“They rely on us every day and they are grateful. They tell the volunteers they’re grateful. They really appreciate all that Catholic Charities does, not just feed them and give them gifts, but so many other things,” Manse said.
Manse said he is grateful for the many volunteers who selflessly give up their time to help out those in need, like Calvin McQueen.
“God said to give back. So I constantly try to give back as much as I can and volunteer time, money, whatever they need. I’m here for them,” McQueen said.
In addition to the families enjoying a holiday meal, kids can also receive toys.
“She got this little Leap Pad and then actually about a week ago we got some more gifts from them,” Foust said.
“It’s always nice to see their faces,” Manse said.
Foust said she and her kids will be able to have a memorable Christmas thanks to Catholic Charities.
“It’s a big blessing because without them I wouldn’t have much,” she said.
