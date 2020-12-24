Midland’s only soup kitchen, Midland’s Open Door, is providing the first of two special holiday meals for those in need.
“Our meal numbers have increased by 38 percent this year,” said Renee Pettinger, Midland Open Door Executive Director. “And so again, the community has been very generous but trying to serve on the front porch as the temperatures go down make it difficult.”
Despite those dropping temps, Pettinger estimates about 60 or so people came and got food.
The dozens of people that came to the soup kitchen on Christmas Eve were able to get hot food and sandwiches, but also personal protective equipment, gloves, socks, and of course, the all-important hats.
Though they serve lunch every Monday through Saturday, it’s the holidays and they had some extras.
“I just keep traying food up and keeping passing them out, so we do about at least 100, 125 a day,” said Dave Olvera, Midland Open Door volunteer.
Olvera is a volunteer with his church and helped put together meals.
He helps out all over the region and has been volunteering at Midland’s Open Door for a few months now.
“I own two food trucks, I own Olvera’s Barbecue, and our sales have been down and whatnot because of COVID so it actually gives me more time to help out and volunteer,” Olvera said.
In a year that saw a lot of struggle, Open Door has seen matching support.
“We have taken in more food this year than we ever have,” Pettinger said. “So both with the pandemic and regional flooding that occurred, people have assisted in a lot of ways.”
The soup kitchen will serve a grab and go dinners on Christmas from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
