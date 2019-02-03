Ahead of the big game, a local organization hosted a fundraiser aimed at helping those improve their life.
This is just one of many unique events funding their mission.
“We have a delicious beef vegetable soup and we’ve got tortilla soup and we, it’s just amazing,” said Sue Smith with the Saginaw Partnership Center.
Smith said the Saginaw’s Partnership Center is putting the soup in Super Bowl Sunday as part of a fun fundraiser.
“We’re having the Souper Bowl because it’s Super Bowl Sunday and so we said hey people are going to want to have lunch, they’ve got parties going on later they can use soup for lunch,” Smith said.
It’s a play on words, but Patty Reynolds said it’s an important event for the non-profit organization.
She’s the director of the partnership center and said it’s all about helping folks in need.
“People who are homeless people who are being evicted from their homes, people who have shut off notices from Consumers and the water department, and so what we do with them is help them financially,” Reynolds said. “And we not only help them financially, but we also do a little bit of counseling. How did you get in the situation? What can we do to prevent this from happening again and what would you like to learn from this experience?”
Reynolds said what it really comes down to is funding. She said that’s why they try to come up with unique events for the community.
“We try to do as many small fundraisers that we can to help those in need, just to get us through to our annual fundraiser which is our Mother’s Day Pre-Tea and we have a wonderful time at the tea,” Reynolds said.
For more information about the Pre-Mother’s Day Tea event or Partnership Center, visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.