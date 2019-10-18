A western Michigan band that is attracting listeners in the Detroit area has suffered a rough lesson about life on the road: A trailer full of instruments was stolen after a gig at a Macomb County bar.
The metal band Don the Pariah also lost the white Cadillac Escalade that pulled the trailer.
Michael Garcia, one of four brothers in the Holland-based band, calls it a "huge financial setback." Besides instruments, the trailer had T-shirts, CDs, amplifiers, microphones and power cords.
Garcia says they woke up Sunday at a hotel and found everything was gone. The band played Saturday night at Pub 1281 in Clinton Township. The losses are estimated to be at least $40,000.
The trailer has a dark color and says Cornerstone University on the side. Anyone with tips can call police at (586) 493-7800.
(0) comments
