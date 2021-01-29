A coronavirus variant made it onto United States soil and it is believed to be more contagious and even possibly more severe than the strain of coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.
This variant originated in South Africa.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad, from the Central Michigan University College of Medicine, said what sets this strain a part is the potential resistance to treatment.
"We believe that the monoclonal antibody treatment might work a bit less on the South African strain. Luckily so far, the South African strain is not any more infectious or disease causing than the other strain," Haddad said.
What has potential to be dangerous when it comes to new strains is the unknown.
"We still don't know much about it. Any strain would be concerning in this situation. Until we have more information, we cannot be comfortable," Haddad said.
The two cases of this South African strain were identified in South Carolina in two different parts of the state. The individuals had no connection to each other and had not traveled to South Africa.
Twenty-eight states have reported the presence of the United Kingdom variant and the South African variant. Even though case counts are trending downwards now, another spike is not out of the question.
"If more of those enter the community, we will eventually have an uptick again," Haddad said.
Haddad emphasizes that so far, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been effective against both new strains.
"The fight against corona is by no means over. We still have a rocky road ahead of us, but whatever is happening now is still within the norm for a virus," Haddad said.
Haddad said he thinks the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine may get more public approval, which would help slow the spread of current variants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.