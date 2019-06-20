Surface water samples taken on Wednesday at South Linwood Beach exceed water quality standards for bacteria.
Bay County's Environmental Health Division has issued a warning against full body contact with water at the beach.
Once the water quality returns to an acceptable level, the beach closure will be lifted.
Stay with WNEM TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.