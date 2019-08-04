Southbound I-75, at Linwood Road in Bay County, has reopened after an RV fire.
Michigan State Police said no injuries have been reported from this incident.
Traffic was diverted to Exit 173 and back to the southbound lanes.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the lanes reopened at about 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.