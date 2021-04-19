A crash has closed all southbound lanes of US-23 in Genesee County.
The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. just after the Thompson Road Exit.
At least two tractor trailers and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Southbound US-23 is closed until North Road. Traffic is being diverted off the expressway at Thompson Road.
There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.
