Communities in southeastern Michigan are bracing for more flooding after heavy rainfall swamped homes, left some streets impassable and closed a stretch of Detroit-area freeway.
The National Weather Service says flood watches are in effect from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning in at least a six-county area. Forecasts call for more than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of new rain and could bring more flooding in urban and rural areas.
Heavy rains earlier brought flooding in Dearborn Heights. Flooding closed a stretch of the Southfield Freeway in both directions for a second day Thursday at Outer Drive on Detroit's west side after water approaching 14 feet deep filled the freeway underpass.
Sandbags are being stacked in Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood to curb flooding near canals off the Detroit River.
