A southern Michigan man has died after a snowmobile accident in Presque Isle County.
The sheriff’s office said on Jan. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. deputies were notified of the snowmobile accident on a trail south of Millersburg.
Emergency responders were able to get the 35-year-old victim to the main road using a rescue sled, but he later died from his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation, and the man’s name, and hometown have not been released.
