A Sanilac County deputy went on a pursuit after an attempt to stop a 2009 Ford Fusion on June 13 at approximately 3:40 p.m.
According to police, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate speed on Vandyke Road near Downington Road in Lamotte Township.
The driver, a 20-year-old Southfield man, failed to stop for the deputy and continued approximately 13 miles at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to police.
The driver lost control of the vehicle on Cass City Road near Wheeler Road in Austin Township and entered a ditch and came to rest in a field, police say.
After deputies arrived and checked the area, they located a stolen hand gun in the man’s vehicle. The Southfield man was located after an hour of searching approximately one mile from his vehicle.
The suspect is lodged in the Sanilac County Jail on multiple charges, according to police.
