A trip to New York City cancelled for Coleman band students after Southwest Airlines cancelled their flight out of Chicago.
Disappointment for our kids. This was the second time around that we've scheduled the band trip, band and choir trip for our students,” said Jennifer McCormack.
Coleman Community Schools superintendent Jennifer McCormack said the nationwide shutdown when covid first emerged scrapped plans in 2020. This year students and their families raised money for another try. The group took a bus to Chicago this past weekend. They were in line to board their Southwest flight when they found out there would be no flight to New York.
"They were going to go to hard rock for some of the music there. They would be going to see Wicked the musical. So, spending a lot of time at those type of events. They were going to be going to different museums,” McCormack said.
McCormack said they tried to make other arrangements, but flights weren't available and taking a bus would've added another $13,000 to the cost of the trip. McCormack also said the money spent on the hotel and tickets for some of the shows is gone, a loss of anywhere from $7,000 - $13,000. The airline tickets are a different story.
"We're going to be getting vouchers so those will have to be through Southwest, those will have to be spent rather quickly. We'll have to figure out, if that's within a year, how we're going to handle that,” McCormack said.
McCormack said the goal is to hopefully have the band and choir perform in a big city venue is a couple of years. For now, they'll try their best to make the third time a charm.
"We're a small community, small town, and so for them to be able to go to New York city is huge. And it's just disappointing, we want to make sure that we can offer everything for our kids, but all the while trying to be fiscally responsible for the district too,” McCormack said.
