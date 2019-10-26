An unidentified object fell out of the sky and crashed into a Mid-Michigan resident’s yard.
The property, in East Van Buren, is near the Gratiot and Saginaw County line.
Nancy Welke heard the crash about 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
“Thank God nobody got hurt and they say the other part of it is a couple miles over on Barry Road in the in the power lines,” Welke said.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office said it was a Samsung Space Selfie that had been sent up into space on Oct. 25 by a company called Raven Aero Star out of Sioux City, South Dakota.
The satellite unit was sent up to take pictures from space and then send them back to earth, the sheriff's office said, adding people could then do a selfie photo to replicate being in space.
The satellite was scheduled to land in Saginaw County, but for some unknown reason it failed and landed earlier than expected, the sheriff's office said.
No one was injured and no property damage was reported, other than the satellite itself.
Samsung has released the following statement on the issue:
“Early Saturday morning, Samsung Europe's SpaceSelfie balloon came back down to earth. During this planned descent of the balloon to land in the US, weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area. No injuries occurred and the balloon was subsequently retrieved. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The SpaceSelfie campaign was designed to allow everyone to get their face in space. Read more about the campaign by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.