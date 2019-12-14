The Fenton community is rallying behind a young mother in the fight of her life as she is battling stage 4 breast cancer while raising three children.
With medical bills piling up on Jessica Burns, her family and friends put on a spaghetti dinner and silent auction to help take some of the stress off of her shoulders.
“Everyone’s come out to support, let alone the community, I mean we were planning for about 250 people to actually eat dinner and I think we’re going to exceed that,” said Tara Goldman, the fundraiser organizer.
Anyone who would like to help in Jessica’s fight with breast cancer can head to her GoFundMe page.
