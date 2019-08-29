Beer (file photo)
Michigan's largest brewery is being sold to a Spanish partner.

Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids has informed state regulators that Mahou San Miguel Group will have a 90% stake in the brewer by January.

Mahou San Miguel, based in Madrid, acquired a 30% stake in Founders in 2014. Founders says Mike Stevens and Dave Engbers, who co-founded the brewery in 1997, will each retain a 5% share and "have no intention of leaving."

In a written statement Thursday, Founders says it has "enjoyed an excellent relationship with Mahou Group." Founders' beers include All Day IPA, Breakfast Stout and Centennial IPA. It also produces seasonal beers.

