Michigan's largest brewery is being sold to a Spanish partner.
Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids has informed state regulators that Mahou San Miguel Group will have a 90% stake in the brewer by January.
Mahou San Miguel, based in Madrid, acquired a 30% stake in Founders in 2014. Founders says Mike Stevens and Dave Engbers, who co-founded the brewery in 1997, will each retain a 5% share and "have no intention of leaving."
In a written statement Thursday, Founders says it has "enjoyed an excellent relationship with Mahou Group." Founders' beers include All Day IPA, Breakfast Stout and Centennial IPA. It also produces seasonal beers.
