Michigan State University is selling pieces of Spartan Stadium.
The school says the turf is being replaced after the spring football game on April 13. Sections of grass are being sold for $10 on the school's surplus store website . The sections will be approximately 18 inches by 72 inches.
The grass should be available for pickup on April 15 or soon after that date. MSU plans to contact buyers by email.
The turf is described as hybrid Kentucky bluegrass. It should be transplanted within five days of removal from the stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.