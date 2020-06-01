SpartanNash has partnered with Borden Dairy to distribute 57,600 servings of milk to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The milk was recently delivered to the food bank and will be distributed to its network of 400 partner agencies across 22 counties.
“Throughout this pandemic, SpartanNash has remained committed to our local communities and supporting them through partnerships and programs such as this one,” SpartanNash Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications and Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation Meredith Gremel said. “As the nation’s fifth largest food distributor and a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries around the world, we know the importance of food, medicine and other grocery essentials, and we are proud to help provide fresh milk to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the families it serves during these most uncertain times.”
