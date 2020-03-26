SpartanNash is offering free, same-day prescription delivery at all company-owned stores.
To help customer’s during the COVID-19 pandemic, SpartanNash is offering free, same-day prescription delivery.
“We are waiving any and all delivery fees on prescriptions as a way to help our store guests comply with the shelter in place orders in effect across the country, especially those with higher-risk conditions,” said Lori Raya, SpartanNash EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer.
Delivery begins April 1 at most of their 88 locations.
To keep with social distancing guidelines, the prescriptions will be placed on the porch and the customer will be called to let them know it was delivered.
SpartanNash owns Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and Econofoods.
