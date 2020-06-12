You can return your bottles at Family Fare, D&W Fresh market, VG’s and ValuLand stores throughout Michigan starting on Monday, June 15.
In compliance with the State of Michigan’s Phase 1 reopening plan, the bottle return areas that will be reopening are limited to those located at the front of the SpartanNash-owned store.
Bottle return areas will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and bottle returns will be limited to $25 per person per day. If the bottle return bins reach capacity, the bottle return area will close for the day.
For a complete list of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Martin’s Super Markets, VG’s, Forest Hills Foods and ValuLand stores whose bottle return areas will be open on June 15, please visit: spartannash.com/bottle-returns.
As bottle returns reopen on June 15, all participating SpartanNash stores will have signage displayed that helps customers adhere to social distancing guidelines and store capacity limits. Due to space limitations, only one customer will be allowed in the bottle return area at a time.
In compliance with SpartanNash’s COVID-19 safety and sanitation procedures, store associates will also wear gloves and face masks, and the bottle return area will be cleaned every 30 minutes.
“As we reopen our bottle return areas, we know that many are ready and excited to bring back their can and bottle returns, and we want to ensure it is a positive and safe experience,” Swanson said. “We ask that customers wait to bring back their cans if possible, as we believe the demand to return cans and bottles is high, which may result in long lines at the beginning of implementation of the Governor’s phased reopening plan.”
At 23 stores where the bottle return is located in the back of the store or where bottle returns are handled over the counter, the bottle return areas will remain temporarily closed to ensure the safety of customers and associates, in compliance with the Governor’s phased reopening plan.
