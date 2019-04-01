Spartan fans gathered in Saginaw on Sunday night hoping that MSU could conquer the number one seeded Duke Blue Devils for a trip to the Final Four.
It was a confrontation that many had anticipated since the start of March Madness.
People like ten-year-old Olivia Hart, who was without a doubt the youngest fan watching at Beef O'Brady's in Saginaw.
And staff members like Hannah Murley who said it's probably the busiest and most exciting time to be working there.
MSU's dismal record against Duke had fans on edge, 11 losses in 12 games since 2005.
MSU alumnus Ernie Erskine says he is no fan of Duke or their domination over Sparty.
Current student Tatiana Walters says all those loses bring up bad memories.
Fortunately for the faithful at Beef O'Brady's, Duke domination ended Sunday night. The Spartans will try to make some new memories in the Final Four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.