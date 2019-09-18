Loaves of Spatz’s bread will be in short supply in Bay City and Midland.
The iconic Saginaw bakery is halting deliveries to the two communities.
The company said its regular driver is sick and it is having a hard time finding a temporary driver.
Deliveries will continue to stores around Saginaw and Frankenmuth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.