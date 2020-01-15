Firefighters are investigating after a fire destroyed a Spaulding Township home.
Crews arrived on the scene of 3675 S. Washington Rd. at about 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Spaulding Township Fire Chief Thomas Fortier said about 95% of the home was involved with the fire.
The home appears to be abandoned, but firefighters found some items inside.
Investigators are working with the township to determine if it was occupied.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
The structure is a total loss, according to Chief Fortier.
While the investigation is ongoing, it’s unknown if the fire is suspicious.
