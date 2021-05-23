Police are investigating a homicide that left one-man dead from a shooting at Pleasant and Durand, according to the Saginaw Police Department.
On Sunday morning around 3 a.m. the Saginaw Police Department responded to Pleasant and Durand for a shooting.
When officers arrived, a male was in the street with gunshot wounds in his abdomen.
Life saving measures were performed but the victim died at the scene according to SPD.
The victim has been identified has Demethic Dequan Warren, 42, from Saginaw.
If anyone has any information, they can call 989-759-1285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
