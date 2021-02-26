The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a shooting of a 21-year-old man.
On Feb. 26, The Saginaw Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Howard Street. According to SPD, authorities found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the head.
The victim is being treated for injuries after he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. There are no current suspects according to SPD.
Michigan State Police Detectives and the Major Crimes Unit of the Saginaw Police are investigating the incident.
