A local childcare center aims to provide hope and an answered prayer for parents of special needs children, but the owner says the doors are on the verge of closing.
Jenny Dumont Radler started A Place for Grace Childcare in 2014 after her daughter had nowhere else to go for daycare.
“I don’t want another parent to feel like that and that’s really heavy. It’s really heavy,” Dumont Radler said.
Now she’s finding herself in a similar situation, but this time with dozens of children and some adults enrolled at a Place for Grace.
“I was given a letter telling me they no longer wanted to be landlords,” Dumont Radler said.
Her lease with First United Methodist Church in Saginaw Township still had two years left.
“It breaks my heart. This place is my heart and soul. I put everything into it,” Dumont Radler said.
She said the church told her the locks will be changed on September 1. This gives her over two months to relocate.
“There is no way you can relocate a daycare in two months. Especially when you don’t have anywhere to go,” Dumont Radler said.
Not only does the daycare have nowhere to go, a lot of the children won’t either.
“I care for kids above the age of 13, which most daycare centers don’t. My own Emma Grace is 16 years old, she has nowhere to go. We have autistic kids who are 21 who can’t be left alone. I’ve got a 14-year-old down syndrome boy who can’t be left alone,” Dumont Radler said.
She’s one of the only special needs childcare facilities in the area.
“I don’t know what will happen with the kids and that scares me,” Dumont Radler said.
In a statement to TV5, the church cited the daycare’s need for more space than they could provide as the reason for the separation.
“Sometimes, even when a faith community extends grace and opens its doors and heart to a need, the partnership must be ended in the interest of a better outcome for both parties and we have reached that time,” Pastor Amy Terhune said.
Dumont Radler said the situation is now in the attorney’s hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.