Spider-Man and the Flash joined other superheroes at the Saginaw Athletic Club for a sensory friendly event for children with autism.
The kids had a number of activities including superhero meet and greets.
“Hanging out with the kids is awesome, I love seeing the energy,” said Zach Hayward. “It’s really cool to see the bright smiles on their faces and engaging with the superheroes here and everybody that’s participating.”
For the parents, resources were available through an on-site behavioral specialist with Centria Autism Services.
“It’s just for the kids to come out and have some fun and we have information about the company and the services we provide,” said Melissa Harris, a behavioral analyst at Centria Healthcare.
Centria has offices in both Bay City and Saginaw offering services to more than 100 families combined.
