Many businesses in Mid-Michigan are looking to thank those who served during Veterans Day.
Restaurants include:
Applebee’s is over a free meal from a limited menu on Monday.
Chili’s is offering a free meal Monday.
IHOP is offering free breakfast on Monday.
Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.
TGI Fridays is offering a free lunch up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Veterans will also get a $5 off coupon for their next visit.
Subway is offering a free 6-inch sub on Monday.
Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic drink on Monday. Veterans will also get 20 percent off their check between November 12 and December 31.
Famous Dave’s is offering a free meal Monday.
Little Caesars is offering a free $5 Hot-N-Ready combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a free American Roadhouse Meal on Monday.
Haircuts include:
Great Clips is offering free haircuts or a coupon for a free haircut on Monday.
Sport Clips is offering free haircuts on Monday.
Stores include:
The Home Depot is offering 10 percent off in-store purchases Monday.
Walgreens is offering 20 percent off Monday.
Dollar General if offering 11 percent off Monday.
Kohl’s is doubling their military discount from 15 to 30 percent on Monday.
Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25 percent off Monday.
LL Bean is offering 25 percent off Monday.
Amazon if offering $40 off a Prime Membership on Monday.
