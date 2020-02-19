A Special Olympics basketball player displayed his skills on the basketball court at Bay City Western.
Jimmy Hays shot layups during halftime of the boy's varsity game on Tuesday, Feb. 18 to raise money for kitchen supplies for the Bay Arenac ISD Transition Program.
Hays is attending the program next year.
Attendees were asked to purchase pom poms for $1 to cheer on Jimmy.
Hays is no stranger to school spirit. He also helped during the school’s first-ever Veterans Day Breakfast by dressing as an eagle.
(0) comments
