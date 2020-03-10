Image: Special Olympics ball
Source: WNEM

The Special Olympics Michigan has canceled the local spring games at Saginaw Valley State University due to the coronavirus.

The spring games were supposed to be held on March 27, 2020.

The games are being canceled for the safety of the athletes, supporters, parents, and volunteers.

Special Olympics Michigan also contacted Special Olympics International to cancel all events, practices, and events until the end of March 31, 2020.

They said they are monitoring the virus and want to see how it is going at that time.

