The Special Olympics Michigan has canceled the local spring games at Saginaw Valley State University due to the coronavirus.
The spring games were supposed to be held on March 27, 2020.
The games are being canceled for the safety of the athletes, supporters, parents, and volunteers.
Special Olympics Michigan also contacted Special Olympics International to cancel all events, practices, and events until the end of March 31, 2020.
They said they are monitoring the virus and want to see how it is going at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.