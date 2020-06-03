The first-ever Special Olympics Michigan Virtual Summer Games is coming the week of July 19.
These virtual games will give athletes across the state the opportunity to train and compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants will take part in an at-home health and wellness training program for six weeks starting on June 8.
Athletes can take part in nearly 20 sporting events from their own homes for the week long event.
Special Olympics Michigan said the Virtual Summer Games is open to anyone, whether you’re a Special Olympics Michigan athlete, volunteer, supporter, or someone who wants to take part in the first-of-its-kind event.
The Virtual Summer Games coincides with the Global Week of Inclusion, which runs from July 20 to 26.
It aims to celebrate everyone’s abilities while amplifying the message to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.
More details on the virtual games at SOMI.org/virtualgames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.