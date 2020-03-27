Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) has decided to extend its postponement of in-person events through May 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The postponement includes the 2020 State Summer Games, originally scheduled for May 28-30 at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant. It also extends to all sport, training and competition activities, including in-person fundraising events.
RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis Coverage
Officials are working on rescheduling and modifying the State Summer Games with a tentative placeholder for the week of July 20, 2020. The Games will most likely be a modified one-or-two-day event with location and sports still to be determined, SOMI said.
The situation will continue to be evaluated, with local health departments providing guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.