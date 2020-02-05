The 44th annual Special Olympics Michigan State Winter Games take place in Traverse City this week, and nearly 850 athletes from across the state will participate in everything from siiking and snowboarding to snowshoe racing and figure skating.
The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme. At the ceremony, Wertz Warriors, a group of snowmobile enthusiasts founded by former Detroit Tigers player Vic Wertz, presented a check for $300,000.
Awards were handed out at the ceremony including the Rick VanderSloot Sports Award which went to Curtis Castle, an athlete with Special Olympics.
Special Olympics Michigan said that 109 athletes from our viewing area in Mid-Michigan are participating in the games this year.
The winter games take place through Feb. 7. A full list of events can be found here.
