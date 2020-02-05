Image: Special Olympics MI Winter Games 2020
Source: Special Olympics Michigan

The 44th annual Special Olympics Michigan State Winter Games take place in Traverse City this week, and nearly 850 athletes from across the state will participate in everything from siiking and snowboarding to snowshoe racing and figure skating.

The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme. At the ceremony, Wertz Warriors, a group of snowmobile enthusiasts founded by former Detroit Tigers player Vic Wertz, presented a check for $300,000.

Awards were handed out at the ceremony including the Rick VanderSloot Sports Award which went to Curtis Castle, an athlete with Special Olympics.

Special Olympics Michigan said that 109 athletes from our viewing area in Mid-Michigan are participating in the games this year. 

The winter games take place through Feb. 7. A full list of events can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.