Voters in the city of Flint will get the chance to vote in the special primary election for the vacant House seat left by Sheldon Neeley.

The 34th District seat was vacated by Neeley after he was elected mayor of Flint.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 for precincts in the 34th District.

Although the 34th District includes the majority of Flint, it does not include the following precincts: 27, 32, 33, 34, 38, 43, 45, 46, 51, 54, 55 and 56. Those precincts are represented by the 49th District.

The special election to fill the vacant seat will take place March 10.

