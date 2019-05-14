Restaurants across Flint are cooking up some delicious deals this week.
It’s Flint’s Restaurant Week, a time for Vehicle City eateries to put their skills on display at a great value for customers.
“It’s just a really good time for people to try places they haven’t tried in Flint,” said Nathan Lakemore, with the Flint Crepe Company.
The Flint Crepe Company is known for its sweet and savory crepes, which are made with local ingredients.
“It’s just a great place to eat. We have great coffee, great food and we’re very welcoming,” Lakemore said.
During Restaurant Week, the eatery is introducing three specialty crepes that you wouldn’t see on their normal menu – like the Fluffer Nutter.
“Which has chocolate, graham crackers, marshmallows, and peanut butter. So that’s a good sweet option,” Lakemore said.
Nearby at Table and Tap, you can find the ultimate barbecue experience with locally sourced barbecue and Michigan craft beer.
“We’ve got some of our popular items on the menu like the garlic fries, our BBQ pork egg rolls, our smokehouse chicken sandwich,” said Matthew Anderson, with Table and Tap.
Dozens of restaurants will be participating in Flint Restaurant Week, which kicked off on Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
If you want to join in on the food and fun, you will need a food passport. You can find it at any of the participating restaurants, free of charge.
“It’s just a great time for people to get out and actually enjoy what we have to offer in downtown Flint,” Anderson said.
