Police say a man was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole.
Flint officers were called to W. Court Street near Downey Street at 8:47 a.m. on April 29.
Investigators believe Monty Lovelle McKnight was driving east on W. Court at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit a utility pole.
He was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition due to head trauma, spinal injury and multiple internal injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, call Lt. Jason Cate at 810-237-6808.
