Investigators believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
The crash happened on Sunday, May 2 at 1:15 a.m. on W. Court Street near Ann Arbor Street in the city of Flint.
The on-scene investigation revealed a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading eastbound on W. Court Street and failed to navigate a corner. It ran off the roadway into a grassy median.
Police said the victim, James Donald Branscum Jr., died at the scene. His next of kin were notified.
Officers believe speed was a factor in this crash, and it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.
