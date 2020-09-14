Speed may have been a factor in a crash that sent a teenager to the hospital in Sanilac County.
Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about a single-vehicle crash on Harrington Road, near Todd Road in Buel Township, on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 6:25 p.m.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office determined a 16-year-old from Croswell was eastbound on Harrington Road in a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle.
The truck then left the roadway and overturned in a farm field.
According to the sheriff's office, the teen was treated at the scene and taken to McLaren Hospital in Port Huron.
Deputies were assisted by Croswell police and fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.