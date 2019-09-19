Shoe lovers rejoice, a Sperry store is coming to Birch Run Premium Outlets.
The shoe retailer, known for the iconic Sperry boat shoes, will open this spring at the outlet center.
“Adding an iconic brand like Sperry further drives home our commitment to bring the most sought-after retailers to Birch Run Premium Outlets for our shoppers to enjoy,” said Michelle Shook, general manager at Birch Run Premium Outlets. “We are excited to welcome the addition of Sperry and its wide variety of footwear, including the popular boat shoes.”
The 3,000 square foot store, near Merrell and The Michigan Shoppe, will offer shoes for men, women, kids, and babies.
