2,030 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday though the state says a system error means a number of Thursdays cases could've been recorded yesterday.
But a trend is forming, and doctors insist the numbers are back on the rise.
“It’s been slowly rising for a few weeks and now it’s starting to get a little sharper,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham from McLaren. Genesee County around flint is actually having the sharpest increase.”
Genesee County’s health department reporting 26 cases Thursday but 99 new cases on October 9. That’s highest through the entire pandemic.
And for the tri-cities?
“Currently in the tri-cities area we are ok while we are still seeing increases in the numbers,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad from Central Michigan University. “We are seeing higher numbers in Kalamazoo and Lansing as well as the Upper Peninsula is in the surge capacity for a while.”
So, why the sudden spikes?
Cunningham says a mixture of problems.
“It’d a little cooler outside so people are spending more time indoors, probably the bigger piece is that a lot of public schools have resumed in person classes,” he said.
Haddad said another factor is people are letting their guard down.
“I think that’s what happened in the U.P.,” Haddad said. “They felt very comfortable for a while, very few cases in the summer. I think that’s when people get lax especially with mask fatigue, people let go of important preventative techniques.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attribute a rise in COVID numbers to family get-togethers and say to be wary with Thanksgiving not too far away.
Saginaw man William Shannon said he won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving with extended family.
“No sir, a lot of them don’t believe in safety,” he said. “So, we’ll be skipping get-togethers until Dr. Fauci gives us the go ahead.”
“I would not do a big get together at Thanksgiving," Cunningham said.
“If a gathering occurs, I’d protect older people,” Haddad said. “Put masks on them, maybe have them sit on the other side of the table, maybe open a window so there’s air exchange.”
