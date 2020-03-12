The Canadian Hockey League has announced they are pausing the season until further notice.
The CHL, which includes the Ontario Hockey League, announced Thursday they are pausing their season because of the coronavirus.
The Saginaw Spirit and Flint Firebirds both play within the OHL. All their games will be canceled until further notice.
The CHL President Dan MacKenzie said, “We take the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously.”
The decision was made with the help of local, provincial and federal health agencies.
"This decision, though tough, is a necessary and appropriate decision to prioritize the safety and well-being of our fans, partners, players, and staff," the Saginaw Spirit said in a statement.
The Spirit will male additional announcements regarding ticket information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.