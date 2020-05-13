Saginaw Spirit Star Cole Perfetti and his teammates were hoping to wrap up the Ontario Hockey Championship this week.
But the COVID-19 crisis put a stop to that in March.
While the season has been canceled, post season awards are being handed out and Perfetti has been named the first Spirit player ever to win the OHL’s Bobby Smith Trophy for being the scholastic player of the year.
“Yes, it definitely means a lot,” he said. “That is one thing that I have kind of stressed is to excel in the classroom and on the ice as well.”
Despite the regular season getting cut short, Perfetti set a new team record for points in a season with 111 off of 37 goals and 74 assists.
The total also made him the league second leading scorer.
He also scored big in the classroom handling and juggling seven university level coures.
“Yes, it is easy with the Spirit,” Perfetti said. “I mean, the way they handle it the way that they help and support us makes it easy. The credit can go to the help that I receive from the Spirit and Heritage High School and my teacher especially.”
Perfetti is draft eligible this summer. He is expected to be a top ten pick and may end up in the top five. But with the NHL season up in the air, the league’s June draft is also up in the air.
“It is stressful because you want to know where and when and how,” Perfetti said. “But at the of the end I’m just excited for whatever that day is to take that point and start the next journey of my hockey career.”
Perfetti is expected to return to Saginaw next season, if there is a next season.
Word is that the OHL’s worst case plan for playing would be staring in February finishing up in July.
