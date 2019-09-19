Members of the United Auto Workers are still going strong as the union’s strike against General Motors finishes day 4.
Talks between UAW and GM appear to be making progress, but many issues are still unresolved.
For now, union members are staying tough on the picket line but soon some may face financial uncertainty.
If the strike continues into next week workers will be facing much smaller paychecks.
Saginaw UAW President, and employee at General Motors for 21 years, Tony Mann said this isn't his first strike.
“Actually 3 to be exact, this is number 3,” he said.
He also said this one feels different.
“This one seems to be a little more serious,” Mann said.
That's because he said the people at the top are not receptive to what workers need.
“Tensions between the joint parties. It seems like the corporation and UAW International are at odds and they seem to be very far apart,” he said.
Even though we're on day four, Mann said the mood is still as good as day one.
“Spirits are high, everyone’s still out here cheering us on,” he said.
The striking workers first pay check of 250-dollars per week is looming. It’s expected to be sent out early next week.
Depending on your situation, for some $250 isn't much to work with.
However, Mann said they've come prepared.
“A few months ago we talked to the membership as a whole and told them to be ready and prepared for a strike that could happen,” he said. “To get their financial affairs in order and to save every dime they could.”
Mann said he's going to keep fighting for what he believes in.
“We can speculate how long this is going to be, but all in all, no one really knows,” he said.
And how long is he willing to go?
“As long as it takes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.