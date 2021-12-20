A new splash pad and playground are coming to Saginaw Township, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Currently underway at the William H. Haithco Recreation Area, located at 2121 Schust Rd., the project is expected to be completed and open by May 27, according to Saginaw County Parks and Recreation.
The project totals $900,000, which is funded by a $300,000 grant from a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant, a $125,000 Saginaw County Community Foundation grant and $475,000 in matching funds from the Saginaw County Parks and Recreation’s millage funding, the county parks and recreation department said.
Along with the splash pad and playground, the project also includes a quarter-mile of concrete pathways, seating and picnic areas and eight additional paved handicap accessible parking spaces. An accessible beach mat will be installed in the spring as well as a floating wheelchair in the park.
Saginaw County residents no longer pay gate fees at parks in the county while vehicles outside of the county will pay $5 or $30 for an annual pass.
