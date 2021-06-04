The first taste of a real summer is giving folks an appetite to beat the sizzling heat. Now that Saginaw’s splash park is open, children and adults alike are in perfect agreement on how to beat the heat.
Saginaw’s splash park is open from noon until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday just in time for hot summer temperatures.
Hours will be limited for the splash park for now until the city hires more personnel. The park is looking to expand to three days a week as soon as possible.
Visitors to the splash park are finding free fun for all ages, bathroom and changing areas, even a pool with wheelchair access, offering greater accessibility for children with disabilities.
Furry family members also enjoy an occasional heat fest. Never leave your animals in a hot vehicle.
“The temperature can reach well over 100 degrees inside a vehicle very, very easily,” said Bonnie Kanicki, the director of Saginaw County animal care and control. “Leaving an animal in a vehicle on a hot day can also constitute or reach the threshold of an animal cruelty charge.”
Dog houses that trap heat are not much better. Experts say to make sure your pet has plenty of water, keep their sensitive footpads off the hot pavement with early morning or late evening walks, and mix in plenty of shade.
