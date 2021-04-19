Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is refuting claims that she went on vacation during spring break.
A tweet thread from the Michigan GOP claims Whitmer vacation in Florida while Michigan was experiencing a surge of COVID-19.
Whitmer's press secretary Robert Leddy said Whitmer didn't go on spring break and has only left the state three times in the last six months, one of those times was to visit her sick father.
Leddy gave the following statement:
"The governor did not go on spring break, and she has not left the state in over a month. In the past six months she has left the state three times, once for the inauguration, once to assist her elderly father who is battling a chronic illness, and once to visit with Michigan's National Guard troops. All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely followed public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan's daily positivity rate was in the low single digits. Due to ongoing security concerns, we will not comment further on the governor's personal schedule."
Leddy said Whitmer's father is fully vaccinated. Whitmer is tested for COVID-19 regularly and has never tested positive for the virus.
He also said the trip to see her father was not paid for by the taxpayers.
